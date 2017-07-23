Govt bid to push North Eeast crafts: Assam to host Handloom Day function

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani

For the first time, the city will play host to the National Handloom Day celebrations on August 7, as the government looks to accord due recognition to the North East by showcasing its rich art and craft culture. The glittering ceremony will display handloom products crafted by artisans from the seven north eastern states through a fashion show and an exhibition.

A film made by Umrao Jaan fame director Muzaffar Ali showing the distinct handloom products from the region bearing Geographical Indication status will also be screened at the event, in the presence of Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

“The focus will be on the seven north eastern states so that each and every state is given due recognition by displaying their handloom and silk products,” Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Shantmanu told PTI.

The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) under the Union Textiles Ministry is coordinating the event.

However, this time around, the Sant Kabir and National awards will not be presented to handloom workers, as the government has decided to club them with the Shilp Guru awards for handicraft artisans, which will be presented together at a function in the national capital Delhi.

Numerous artisans spread across the North East region spin magic weaves and craft goods which serve as a means of their livelihood.

August 7 holds a special significance in India’s freedom struggle as the Swadeshi Movement was formally launched on this day in 1905. The movement involved revival of domestic products and production processes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App