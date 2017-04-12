Govt authoritarian, destroying secular fabric: Opposition to tell President today

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Top leaders of several Opposition parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will jointly meet President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday to complain about what they call the government’s “authoritarian functioning” and an increasing attempt to “destroy the secular fabric” of the country in context of the alleged attack by gau rakshaks in Alwar. Sources said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh could also be part of the delegation.

Wednesday is the last day of the budget session.

A draft of the memorandum to be submitted to the President was discussed at a meeting of the leaders held at Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Congress leaders said, most of the major Opposition parties — such as Trinamool Congress, the Left parties, Samajwadi Party, BSP, JD(U), DMK and NCP —would be part of the delegation.

“We will raise issues like the atmosphere of fear and insecurity that is gripping the country, attempts to destroy the secular fabric of the country, inflammatory narrative on nationalism and religion and muffling of voices of dissent,” a senior Opposition leader said.

Congress leaders said its allegation that investigative and enforcement agencies were being misused for political vendetta would find a mention. “Issues like abuse of authority, misuse of agencies, political vendetta, the larger issue of governance… the authoritarian functioning would find a mention,” a senior Congress leader said.

Leaders of 16 parties also met the Election Commission on Monday on the issue of electronic voting machines.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the Election Commission should not display institutional certitude but show humility and re-examine its position that EVMs cannot be tampered with. He said there was overwhelming evidence that EVMs can be tampered with and are vulnerable to being manipulated.

He said that the Opposition had suggested alternatives such as EVMs with voter-verifiable paper audit trail.

“If it is not possible to acquire so many of VVPAT machines in a short time, let’s try EVMs in 50 per cent of the booths and ballot paper in 50 per cent of the booths… We are suggesting various methods by which this widespread suspicion, widespread apprehension that EVMs can be tampered with and EVMs may have been tampered with is put to rest,” he said.

Asked about the poll panel’s position, he said: “This is what I would call institutional certitude. No institution should be so certain about the rightness of its statement. Institutional certitude is a weakness of every institution. You must be willing to re-examine your position.”

He added: “Even the Pentagon was hacked. A guy sitting in Europe is able to hack into all kinds of databases. So why assume that this machine cannot be tampered with?”

Chidambaram said that when all political parties, including the BJP, “at some time or other had serious doubts about the EVM, then you should look for alternatives”.

