Cabinet approves setting up of AIIMS in Assam

The government Wednesday approved the setting up of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kamrup in Assam which would offer super-speciality healthcare to people in the region. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the project to be constructed at a total cost of Rs 1,123 crore. The medical institute, to be set up under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna’, is slated to be completed in 48 months from the date of approval.

It will have a pre-construction phase of 15 months, a construction phase of 30 months and a stabilisation or commissioning phase of three months. The Kamrup AIIMS will consist of a hospital with a capacity of 750 beds, trauma centre facilities, a medical college which can accommodate 100 MBBS students per year, a nursing for 60 B.Sc. (Nursing) students, residential complexes and allied facilities on the pattern of AIIMS in New Delhi.

The hospital will have 22 speciality or super-speciality departments including 16 operation theatres, an official statement said.

It will also have an AYUSH department with 30 beds for treatment facilities in traditional systems of medicine.

“The establishment of the new AIIMS will serve the dual purpose of providing super-speciality healthcare to the population while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions being created under the National Health Mission (NHM),” the statement said.

Under this scheme, such institutions have already been established in Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Raipur, Jodhpur, Rishikesh and Patna, while work on the Raebareli AIIMS is in progress.

Three such institutes — in Nagpur (Maharashtra), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri in Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) –were sanctioned in 2015 and two — at Bathinda (Punjab) and Gorakhpur (UP) — in 2016.

