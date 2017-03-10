Govt approves scheme to create Electronic Health Records for patients

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel

A scheme to create Electronic Health Records of patients has been approved by the government, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. “A scheme to set up an Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) to create the EHRs of patients in a centralised manner and to be made available nationwide online for medical history with the help of Health Information Exchange has been approved and is being implemented,” Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said in a written reply.

She said the objective of the IHIP is to keep the medical records of patients in digital form which could be accessed by the patient as well as providers as and when required. “IHIP will help exchange of clinical data among providers irrespective of the hospital site visited by the patients,” she said.

IHIP will be implemented in a phased manner. In phase one, IHIP will be implemented on a pilot basis in two states, two central government hospitals, AIIMS New Delhi and one private hospital by 2017. “On successful implementation of the pilot phase, IHIP will be rolled out pan India,” the Minister said.