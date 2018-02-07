Govt approves 14,460 bunkers for civilians hit by Pakistan firing

“1,431 large community bunkers and 13,029 individual bunkers in the districts of Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri. The project is being implemented by the Jammu and Kashmir government,” Hansraj Ahir said (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) “1,431 large community bunkers and 13,029 individual bunkers in the districts of Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri. The project is being implemented by the Jammu and Kashmir government,” Hansraj Ahir said (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Amid the continuing firing from Pakistan, the government has approved construction of 14,460 bunkers for the protection of the people living in forward areas. Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the home ministry recently approved a proposal for construction of 14,460 bunkers to mitigate the hardships of the people living along the International Border and the Line of Control due to cross-border firing.

“These include 1,431 large community bunkers and 13,029 individual bunkers in the districts of Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri. The project is being implemented by the Jammu and Kashmir government,” he told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday while replying to a written question. Pakistani troops have been repetitively violating the ceasefire since the beginning of 2017. At least four BSF personnel were killed in firing by Pakistan last month.

An Army Captain and three jawans were killed and at least four people injured on Sunday in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. India shares a 2,526.86-km-long border with Pakistan that include 237.2 km of the Line of Control.

