  • Govt appoints two new Railway Board members

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of M K Gupta, presently General Manager, Modern Coach Factory Raibareli, as member (engineering) in the Railway Board, said a government notification.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 11, 2017 4:40 pm
Additional railway board minster, New railway board minister news, India news, Indian Railways news, Latest news, India news The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also cleared the appointment of Gayen, presently posted as General Manager East Central Railway, as member (staff) in the Board, it said. (Representational)
The government on Wednesday appointed M K Gupta and D K Gayen as the two new members in the Railway Board. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Gupta, presently General Manager, Modern Coach Factory Raibareli, as member (engineering) in the Railway Board, a government notification said.

The vacacny arose on September 1 this year on the superannuation of A K Mittal. The ACC also cleared the appointment of Gayen, presently posted as General Manager East Central Railway, as member (staff) in the Board, it said.

    Oct 11: Latest News