Govt appoints two new Railway Board members

The government on Wednesday appointed M K Gupta and D K Gayen as the two new members in the Railway Board. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Gupta, presently General Manager, Modern Coach Factory Raibareli, as member (engineering) in the Railway Board, a government notification said.

The vacacny arose on September 1 this year on the superannuation of A K Mittal. The ACC also cleared the appointment of Gayen, presently posted as General Manager East Central Railway, as member (staff) in the Board, it said.

