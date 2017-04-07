Govt agencies purchase 1.50 lakh MT of wheat in Haryana: State Food & Supplies Department

Labourers cleaning wheat at a mandi. PTI Labourers cleaning wheat at a mandi. PTI

Government agencies have purchased over 1.50 lakh metric tonne of wheat in Haryana during the ongoing rabi marketing season.

As wheat has started arriving in the mandis of Haryana, the five government procuring agencies have purchased 1,50,447 metric tonnes of wheat at Minimum Support Price out of the total arrival of 1,50,462 metric tonnes of wheat till yesterday,” said a spokesman of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Haryana.

Giving a break up of the wheat procured by the agencies, he said that 36,942 metric tonnes has been procured by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, whereas Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) has purchased 44,855 metric tonnes.

He said that Food Corporation of India has purchased 21,596 metric tonnes, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation purchased 378 metric tonnes while 46,676 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured by Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

