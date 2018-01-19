Govt brings nine more cities under Smart City Mission

Under the Smart Cities scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing various projects. Under the Smart Cities scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing various projects.

The government on Friday decided to add nine more cities to its existing list of proposed Smart Cities. The nine new cities added by the of Housing and Urban Affairs in the proposed list includes Silvassa, Erode, Diu, Biharsharif, Bareilly, Itnanagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Kavaratti.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs adds nine cities__ Silvassa, Erode, Diu, Biharsharif, Bareilly, Itnanagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Kavaratti__ to the list of existing 90 proposed Smart Cities (list below) pic.twitter.com/vupkHY4hJv — Shalini Nair (@ShaliniNair13) January 19, 2018

Under the Smart City Mission, ninety cities have so far been identified through three rounds of competition for implementing various projects. Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing various projects. A total investment of Rs 1.91 lakh crore has been proposed by these 90 cities.

