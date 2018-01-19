Latest News
Govt brings nine more cities under Smart City Mission

January 19, 2018
Smart Cities, Smart Cities Mission, Smart city list, Venkaiah Naidu Under the Smart Cities scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing various projects.
The government on Friday decided to add nine more cities to its existing list of proposed Smart Cities. The nine new cities added by the of Housing and Urban Affairs in the proposed list includes Silvassa, Erode, Diu, Biharsharif, Bareilly, Itnanagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Kavaratti.

Under the Smart City Mission, ninety cities have so far been identified through three rounds of competition for implementing various projects. Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore as central assistance for implementing various projects. A total investment of Rs 1.91 lakh crore has been proposed by these 90 cities.

  1. Rajsekar Bennaki
    Jan 19, 2018 at 4:53 pm
    100 smart cities and my city is one of them. I keep wondering what it means as nothing has changed so far....but more important is that there are no plans. Waiting for the JAADU to happen.
