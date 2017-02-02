Govt: 167 Indian fishermen in Pakistan, Sri Lankan jails

MoS for Foreign Affairs, V K Singh in the Lok Sabha of Parliament. PTI Photo MoS for Foreign Affairs, V K Singh in the Lok Sabha of Parliament. PTI Photo

As many as 167 Indian fishermen are languishing in jails of Pakistan and Sri Lanka as on date, the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday. As on date, 20 fishermen are in Sri Lankan custody, while another 147 are in Pakistani jails, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh stated in a written reply in the Upper House. Singh said the government regularly takes up the issue with the governments of the two countries and added that over the last two years, Sri Lanka has released 708 Indian fishermen, while Pakistan has released 858.

“Our High Commissions in Colombo and Islamabad provide humanitarian and legal assistance to the apprehended fishermen. “With Sri Lanka, a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries has been set up as a bilateral institutional mechanism to help find a permanent solution to all fishermen issues,” Singh said. Responding to another question, M J Akbar, MoS in the MEA, said, “208 Indians (61 civilians and 147 fishermen) are believed to be in Pakistani jails.”

He said 438 fishermen were released by Pakistan in two batches on December 20, 2016 and January 6 this year. Akbar, in response to another question, said the Centre was aware of some of the proposed projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in PoK, including in the territory that Pakistan “illegally ceded” to China under the Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963. “The government has noticed media reports stating that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has forecast the current rate of influx of Chinese nationals into Balochistan,” he said responding to a question on whether the Ministry was aware that by 2048 Chinese would become a majority in Balochistan.

In the wake of demonetisation, Akbar said, some foreign central banks and countries have made requests to Indian government and RBI in respect of old series of Indian bank notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations and discussions with them are underway. Replying to another question, Akbar said, 5,20,960 Indian workers were granted Emigration Clearance (EC) in 2016.

Indian workers with Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports who emigrate after obtaining EC through an online clearance system of the MEA can work legally in destination country and are covered under their labour laws and are provided protection by the Protector General of Emigrants of the ministry.