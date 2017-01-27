Governors Banwarilal Purohit, PB Acharya to take additional charge of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh

Assam governor Banwarilal Purohit (l) and Nagaland governor PB Acharya Assam governor Banwarilal Purohit (l) and Nagaland governor PB Acharya

With the governor’s post in two states – Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh – falling vacant due to the resignation of Meghalaya governor V Shanmuganathan on Friday following serious allegations leveled against him by Shillong Raj Bhavan employees, the Centre has asked Assam and Nagaland governors to take additional charge of the two states respectively.

While a statement from the Guwahati Raj Bhavan said Assam governor Banwarilal Purohit was given additional charge of Meghalaya, an Itanagar Raj Bhavan press release said Nagaland governor PB Acharya was asked to take additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh. Both of them would be sworn in on Saturday. The Itanagar Raj Bhavan PRO also informed that the President had earlier in the day accepted the resignation of Shanmuganathan as governor of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh would have the third governor in less than one year after JP Rajkhowa was removed on September 13. The vacancy was filled up by vesting additional charge to Meghalaya governor V Shanmuganathan. Earlier, in July 2016, Tripura governor Tathagata Sen had also held charge of Arunachal Pradesh when Rajkhowa had gone on medical leave.

