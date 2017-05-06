J-K Governor Vohra meets PM Modi to discuss Valley situation

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra

JAMMU AND Kashmir Governor N N Vohra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and is believed to have briefed him on the prevailing law and order situation in the state and the overall security scenario in the Valley.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block, lasted nearly 45 minutes, and issues such as a rise in incidents of stone-pelting and related law and order situation were discussed, sources privy to details said. Vohra also informed Modi about various developmental work being carried out in the state, said the sources.

The Valley has seen a fresh bout of violence in the last few days, with several attacks on banks reported in south Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama.

On Thursday, militants had attacked an Army patrol and left a civilian dead and three soldiers injured. The attack took place during a massive combing operation involving nearly 4,000 security personnel.

On Monday, a terror attack in Kulgam district had claimed seven lives.

Vohra’s meeting with the Prime Minister came on the heels of several high-level meetings this week to discuss the Kashmir situation. It comes three days after Vohra met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the issue.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the Prime Minister, discussed the situation and Pakistan’s support to terror in the wake of the killing and beheading of bodies of two soldiers. Following Wednesday’s meeting, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had asserted that Islamabad’s denial of the Pakistan army’s involvement in beheading of the Indian soldiers carries “no credibility”.

Singh had chaired a high-level meeting on Monday attended by Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, RAW chief Anil Dhasmana and Central Reserve Police Force chief Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, where the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was reviewed.

A senior BJP functionary had on Thursday ruled out any dialogue to resolve the Kashmir crisis as long as stone-pelting continues in the Valley. He indicated that the Centre will continue its “muscular policy” until violence abates in the region.

