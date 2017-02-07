Governor Vidyasagar Rao to fly to Chennai today or tomorrow: Sources

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. (File) Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. (File)

Maharashtra Governor C Vidya Sagar Rao, who also holds the charge of Tamil Nadu, is likely to fly to Chennai today or tomorrow, amid political developments in the southern state where O Panneerselvam has been replaced by V K Sasikala as leader of the ruling AIADMK legislature party. “Governor may leave for Chennai today or tomorrow,” Raj Bhavan sources told PTI.

The prospects of Sasikala’s immediate swearing-in as Chief Minister faded with Rao heading to Mumbai last night from New Delhi, instead of flying to Chennai, amid reports that he was seeking legal advice before administering the oath of office to Sasikala. The Supreme Court had yesterday indicated it could deliver a judgement soon in a disproportionate assets case against Sasikala, who became general secretary of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa.

A conviction after being sworn in could result in Sasikala having to step down as chief minister. A PIL was also filed in the apex yesterday seeking to restrain Sasikala from being sworn-in as chief minister claiming in the event of her having to resign if she is convicted in the DA case there could to law and order problem in the state. Rao had travelled from Coimbatore to the national capital last night.

Sasikala was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party on Sunday clearing the decks for her elevation as the chief minister. Chief Minister Panneerselvam had yesterday tendered his resignation to Governor Rao, which was accepted. According to Chennai reports, the Madras University Auditorium, which had earlier hosted the swearing-in of Jayalalithaa, was being spruced up for the swearing in of Sasikala.