Governor to meet Ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to discuss pending issues

Common Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan would meet some Ministers and officials from both states to discuss pending issues following state bifurcation in 2014. The meeting is understood to have been convened on February 1.

Telangana would like to raise the division of High Court and others during the meeting, while Andhra Pradesh wants division of certain institutions under the 9th and 10th Schedules of Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act. The division of several institutions and others has been pending since the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh in June, 2014.

Several meetings held between the two sides to sort out the issues have not been known to be too successful.

The Governor is understood to have had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao at Raj Bhavan when both of them attended the customary ‘At Home’ on Republic Day.

There have been differences between the two states on sharing of power, water and others since the bifurcation came into effect.