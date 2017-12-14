Governor seeks reply from Haryana govt on IFS officer’s letter

The pending government petition also seeks quashing of the presidential orders on Chaturvedi’s departmental chargesheet. (Represenatational Image) The pending government petition also seeks quashing of the presidential orders on Chaturvedi’s departmental chargesheet. (Represenatational Image)

Haryana Governor’s office has sought a response from the state’s chief secretary on IFS Officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s letter to the Governor saying the state government had concealed a gubernatorial notification before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a government plea against the presidential order on quashing of his departmental chargesheet in 2011.

“I am directed to forward herewith a representation along with enclosures in original received from Sh. Sanjiv Chaturvedi… and to request you to kindly send your comments in the matter so that the same may be placed before the Honourable Governor for his kind perusal,” reads a communication to state’s chief secretary.

In his letter to the Governor, Chaturvedi, who is currently posted in Uttrakhand, had sought action against officials allegedly responsible for hiding the 2011 gubernatorial notification by which the Governor, following a presidential order, had issued an order for withdrawal of the departmental chargesheet against the IFS officer, and alleged they had concealed the notification before the court and “thus conspired for quashing of orders of their own Governor.”

“This was for the first time in the Constitutional history of country where a State Government had filed a writ petition for getting nullified order of their own Governor,” Chaturvedi said in his letter, adding there is a “nexus of corrupt politicians-bureaucrats” behind the writ petition in High Court.

Chaturvedi, as Division Forest Officer, Kurukshetra, had in 2006 stopped illegal activities including poaching, and felling of trees at Sarwasti Wildlife Sanctuary in Kurukshetra, following which he was transferred to Fatehabad in 2007 where he exposed illegal expenditure of public money for creation of a herbal park on private land of a local politician.

The officer had later also unearthed plantation scams in in Jhajjar and Hisar. The departmental chargesheet, which was quashed by the President in 2011, had been allegedly prepared because of Chaturvedi’s whistle-blowing acts on the scams, an assertion supported by the central government committee formed to look into the officer’s allegations.

Chaturvedi, in his letter, had also said the government needed to stand by its statement given in the High Court last year that it was considering the withdrawal of the case in which the former Congress government had challenged the formation of the committee which had recommended CBI probe in various forestry-related corruption cases in the state.

The pending government petition also seeks quashing of the presidential orders on Chaturvedi’s departmental chargesheet.

