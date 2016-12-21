Governor O P Kohli clears prohibition ordinance

Governor O P Kohli has signed an ordinance passed by the Gujarat government, proposing to toughen the law against sale and consumption of alcohol in the state, said MoS for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja Tuesday.

Jadeja said the government will implement the ordinance within 36 hours after passing certain administrative orders. The ordinance was cleared by the state Cabinet on December 15.

Watch what else is making news:

“The Governor has accorded his consent to the ordinance. Now, its a matter of hours before we pass administrative orders to bring it in force which will be done within next 24 or 36 hours,” Jadeja said.

Jadeja said for expeditious and thorough implementation of the new legislation, additional chief secretary (home), state in-charge police chief and other top police officials had informed the district police authorities about various provisions of the amended Act and powers of police officials under the same through video conferencing.

The Home Minister also said that apart from strict implementation of the ordinance, the government will help spread public awareness about the same. A state monitoring cell will also be set up on which general public can give its feedback. Various religious heads and social leaders will also be roped in for this purpose.