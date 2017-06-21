Governor Nirbhay Sharma leads yoga day celebrations in Mizoram

Mizoram Governor Lt. General Nirbhay Sharma (File) Mizoram Governor Lt. General Nirbhay Sharma (File)

Mizoram Governor Lt. General Nirbhay Sharma on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Healthy Mizoram Campaign’ and joined Yoga enthusiasts at the Assam Rifles ground on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. Certain misconceptions about Yoga must be dispelled, Sharma said, adding that Yoga does not adhere to any articular religion, belief system or community.

“Yoga cultivates health and well being through the regular practice of a range of different techniques,” he said. The governor suggested that the Mizos should embrace Yoga with open mind and healthy living is an imperative in a state like Mizoram with high incidences of cancer, alcohol and drug abuse.

Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain, who was on a two-day visit to the state, also lauded the inclusion of Yoga in the Healthy Mizoram Campaign. The campaign was launched by the Assam Rifles and would be concluded on June 21, 2018.

Meanwhile, the churches, the central Committee of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and the student organisations refrained from participating in the International Yoga Day. The YMA, in a press statement, said that Yoga was not compatible with the social and religious practices of the Mizos and should not be propagated.

