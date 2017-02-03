Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi cites effects of demonetisation on WB’s economy

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo) West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo)

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday harped on the fallout of demonetisation on the people and state’s economy in his address in the Assembly at the start of the Budget session. He said demonetisation had its own effects on the economy of West Bengal with large number of people facing hardships and sufferings. The state government had predicted substantial fall in revenue income and lakhs of workers had lost their jobs and livelihood, the Governor said.

Praising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tripathi said she had left no stones unturned in giving the much-needed relief to the cash-starved people of the state. The Governor complimented the Chief Minister for making an all-round effort towards development of the state and uplift the downtrodden and marginal sections of the society. His speech also highlighted the Supreme Court judgement on Singur which according to him vindicated the stand of the government.

At the time of the start of the speech, the Governor faced protests from the Left Front members who raised the incidents of death of a person by police firing and torching of a police station at Bhangor and Ausgram respectively. Tripathi also lauded the government for making efforts in industrialisation of the state which was reflected in the just-concluded Bengal Global Business Summit. His speech also touched upon the huge debt burden which the state is facing.