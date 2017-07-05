Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi hits back at Mamata Banerjee, says allegation amounts to humiliation

The communal violence that broke out in Basirhat areas of North 24-Parganas district in West Bengal over a derogatory Facebook post led to a war of words between Mamata Banerjee and Keshari nath Tripathi on Tuesday. The communal violence that broke out in Basirhat areas of North 24-Parganas district in West Bengal over a derogatory Facebook post led to a war of words between Mamata Banerjee and Keshari nath Tripathi on Tuesday.

The war of words between the state government and West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripatji continued with both parties engaging in verbal duel over communal violence in Basirhat in South 24 Parganas.

Reacting to Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee’s accusations that he has crossed his constitutional limits in targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Wednesday said it was an attempt to cover the lapses of the state government and divert the attention from the real issue.

In press statement, Tripathi reiterated that he did not insult or threaten Banerjee during Tuesday’s telephonic conversation and said Raj Bhawan has not become the party office of BJP or the RSS.

“The Governor has been apprised of the statement of Shri Partha Chatterjee, Hon’ble Education Minister and regrets to say that this is an attempt to cover the lapses of the State Government and divert the attention from the main issue of law and order. The Governor is fully aware of his constitutional obligations and limitations and needs no lesson from anyone on this count,” read the press statement issued from Raj Bhawan.

Banerjee had alleged that the Governor had threatened and insulted her when he had called her following the communal violence in Basirhat. Intensifying the attack against Tripathi, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday morning said Tripathi had crossed his constitutional limits by insulting Banerjee and said that he was trying to “instigate people who are trying to create unrest in the state”. Chatterjee also observed that Raj Bhawan, the residence of West Bengal Governor, has become the party office of BJP.

Saying that the “allegations of the Chief Minister amount to insulting and humiliating the Governor and his Office”, the statement read, ” The Governor further reiterates that he did not utter a single word to insult or threaten the Chief Minister. Her allegation is baseless and meant only to emotionally blackmail the people of West Bengal. instead of making accusations against him, it is better for the Chief Minister and her colleagues to direct their attention to maintain peace and law and order in the State without making any distinction on the basis of caste, creed or community.”

Criticising Chatterjee’s remarks that Raj Bhawan had become the party office of BJP, Tripathi said, “The Governor is of the view that Raj Bhavan is not a Department of the State Government and it is open to every citizen to approach him for redressal of his or her grievances. It is wrong to say that Raj Bhavan has become the office of the BJP or the RSS.”

The statement added, “Raj Bhavan is not expected to tear off or throw in the wastepaper basket the representations received by the Governor or his office from any person. Whenever any such representation is received from anyone the same is forwarded to the State Government for appropriate action.”

