Governor discusses speeding up road projects in Assam with Centre

Assam Governor Banwari Lal Purohit today took up issues related to fast-tracking pending road and highway projects in the state during his meeting with Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. Following detailed discussion, Gadkari assured Purohit that he would personally look into speeding up all the ongoing road and highway projects which would be completed very soon, a Raj Bhawan release said here.

Gadkari also said he would be visiting Assam as soon as the assembly elections in the five states got over.

Lauding the interests shown by the Union Minister for his initiatives for roads and highway in the state, Purohit however commented much more needed to be done given the present condition of roads.

Purohit, who also holds the additional charge as Governor of Meghalaya, has widely travelled across Assam by roads and traversed at least 24 out of total 33 districts in the state during the last six months.

He did this after assuming the Gubernatorial stint in the state, the release added.