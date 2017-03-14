Governor appointed Manohar Parrikar as CM without giving us a hearing, says Digvijay Singh

Digvijay Singh, senior Congress leader (File Photo) Digvijay Singh, senior Congress leader (File Photo)

Irked by the appointment of Manohar Parrikar as the chief minister of Goa and the invitation to BJP to form government in the state, Digvijay Singh, general secretary of AICC, Tuesday expressed anguish over repeated delay from Governor house on giving an appointment to Congress party. “We had sought an appointment from her excellency at 10:30 am today. But we have been told by Raj Bhavan that she will only meet us at 1.30 pm. Well, it’s her discretion but we would have been much happier if she had met us earlier.” Singh claimed that Congress had sought a meeting with the Governor from the evening of March 12, and it has repeatedly been stalled. “We had also sent a letter to the Governor’s office on the night of March 12 saying we need an appointment to stake claim.”

Speaking on the matter filed by CLP today at Supreme Court, he added, “We wanted to apprise the Governor of the apathy in not following the established principles and rules and the appointment of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar as Chief Minister without calling the single largest party or giving us a hearing.”

The CLP meanwhile met early morning even as they ensured none of the support was withdrawn. The situation remains tense on both camps with both claiming they have numbers.

