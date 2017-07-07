Governor a soldier of Modi bahini: Rahul Sinha

Rahul Sinha (File) Rahul Sinha (File)

SPARKING OFF a controversy, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Thursday described Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi as a “soldier of Modi bahini (force)”, forcing BJP to claim that it was the leader’s personal opinion. Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, took on Sinha, saying that the remark vindicated its stand that the Governor was working to protect BJP’s interests.

“Trinamool is thinking that it can silence the Governor by abusing him. But they are wrong because the Governor is a soldier of Modi bahini. Being so, he will always follow the path of truth and protect the interest of the state. He is not afraid of TMC,” Sinha said on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata. Taking on Sinha, Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “The cat is out of the bag. His comments vindicated our stand that BJP is trying to turn Raj Bhavan into a party office. The Governor is also a part of it. Today, Sinha gave official recognition to this.” Soon after Sinha’s statement, BJP national general secretary and party’s Bengal in-charge, Kailash Vijayvargiya, tried to distance the party from the comments. “I have not heard what he has said. But if he has said such things then I do not agree with his comments. The Governor holds a constitutional post, which demands neutrality and he has been maintaining it,” Vijayvargiya told mediapersons.

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other Trinamool leaders for making comments against the Governor, Vijayvargiya said, “Those who will go to jail for their involvement in chit fund scams are using derogatory words against the Governor. I want to tell those TMC leaders that we know everything about you and I assure you that you will put behind bars for looting people’s money through chit fund companies. They should maintain their political decorum.”

He also condemned Mamata’s remarks against the Governor, saying that the CM was resorting to such tactics because “she failed to control the situation in Baduria”. “The CM has been targeting the Governor out of her frustration that she could not control the situation in Baduria. He is an experienced political personality and knows how to respect the Constitution. Police have failed to control the communal violence in Baduria and the same thing had happened in Dhulagarh (earlier). Instead of taking action against the offenders, policemen were seen searching the houses of the victims of the violence. We strongly condemn this,” said Vijayvargiya.

The war of words between the state government and the Governor started following a telephonic conversation between Mamata and Tripathi over communal violence in Baduria. While Mamata had alleged that Tripthai had threaten and insulted her, the Governor had said the allegation is baseless and meant only to emotionally blackmail the people of West Bengal. Meanwhile, the legal cell of the state BJP has filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court, demanding that the state government must take steps to restore peace and communal harmony and provide compensation to the affected families. A state Congress delegation, led by its president Adhir Chowdhury, will visit Baduria on Friday.

