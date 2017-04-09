Aadhaar to be made mandatory for domestic flight travel?

Aadhaar card (Representational image) Aadhaar card (Representational image)

The government may soon make Aadhaar or passport for domestic air travel. The move, in line with the government’s proposed no-fly list, is to implement a ‘fool proof’ method to identify passengers, reported the Times of India on Saturday. Following the scuffle on an Air India flight involving Shiv Sena MP Ravidra Gaikwad and an employee, the government is introducing measures to ensure safety on airlines and prevent unruly passengers from boarding. The identification process will reportedly be similar to international flying rules, where passengers are required to provide details of their passport or Aadhaar before making a flight booking.

“To implement this, we need a foolproof way of identifying passengers. This could be done by asking people to give either Aadhaar or passport number at the time of booking flights. One of these two will be chosen,” a source in the civil aviation ministry told TOI, adding that the government is likely to circulate the draft civil aviation requirement (CAR) to the public next week and invite suggestions. “So by this June or July, we will have the entire thing in place,” the official said.

The government is mulling over intoducing a four-level gradation system in its no-fly list which will categorise flyers based on their past offenses. Each level will correspond to a flying ban for a stipulated period of time. The government is finalising this gradation system and the ban period each offence should invite, according to the TOI report. This is likely to be based on an existing system followed by airline companies regarding unruly behaviour.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that the DDCA is strengthening rules so that a national no-fly list can be implemented. “Air travellers should note that safety and security for passengers and crew is our paramount priority. Unruly / disruptive behaviour will result in severe consequences. This includes police action for a specific incident as well as being placed on a no-fly list,” he said. He specified that the list is to prevent future unruly behaviour, and not to punish past behaviour.

