Government’s aim is to silence my voice, no allegation against me: Chidambaram responds to CBI raid

Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Former union minister P Chidambaram, whose residence was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) early Tuesday, said the BJP government’s aim ‘is to silence my voice and stop me from writing…’

“The government, using the CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends. The government’s aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of Leaders of Opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations. All I will say, I will continue to speak and write,” Chidambaram said in a statement released to the media.

The CBI raids were conducted at multiple locations including residences of Chidambaram, his son Karti in connection with alleged misconduct in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval for INX Media, then owned by Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea. The couple are currently in jail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case.

In his statement, the former finance minister said, “FIPB approval is granted in hundreds of cases. The five Secretaries who constitue the FIPB, the officials of the FIPB Secretariat and the competent authority in each case are the public officials. There is no allegation against any of them. There is no allegation against me. Every case was processed according to law and approval was granted or refused in accordance with the recommendations of the FIPB consisting of five Secretaries of the Government of India.”

Karti and a firm purportedly linked to him were also issued a showcause notice earlier this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violation of FEMA to the tune of Rs 45 crore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd