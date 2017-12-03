Government working to improve business environment in J-K: Commerce Minister

The Jammu and Kashmir government is working hard to improve business environment in the state and make it the most preferred investment destination, Industries and Commerce Minister Chander Prakash Ganga said Sunday. “Along with the incentive packages from central, the state government has also come up with number of policy measures like fiscal incentives, availability of land banks, development of industrial corridors, power availability and ease of doing business to extend a red carpet welcome to the potential investors in the state,” Ganga said while chairing a meeting of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) here.

He said the government has also taken a number of measures like self-certification, contributing towards building a conducive environment for investors. “The government is committed to make J&K the most preferred investment destination. Government is working hard to improve business environment and state’s ranking on Ease of doing Business,” the minister said.

The minister also called for coordinated approach to lay out the desired design for the ease of doing business in the state. Ganga exhorted the need for effective operational strategies to create opportunities of employability in the state, and said that Jammu and Kashmir will soon be ranked among the top 15 states in the list of ease of doing business in the country.

“Government is committed to provide better business facilities to the industries, including 24×7 power supply, road connectivity and better infrastructure,” he said.

