Top Stories
  • Government withdraws aquarium, fish tank shop rules

Government withdraws aquarium, fish tank shop rules

he gazette notification says the ministry “Hereby withdraws the notification number G.S.R. 493 (E)”, which pertains to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Aquarium and Fish Tank Animals Shop) Rules, 2017."

Written by Sowmiya Ashok | New Delhi | Published: December 3, 2017 2:27 am
Aquarium, fishing, hawaii On Friday it withdrew a different notification dated May 23, 2017, which was about regulating aquarium and fish tank shops. (AP/File)
Top News

While the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) mulls withdrawing a notification banning sale of cattle for slaughter in animals markets, on Friday it withdrew a different notification dated May 23, 2017, which was about regulating aquarium and fish tank shops.

The gazette notification says the ministry “hereby withdraws the notification number G.S.R. 493 (E)”, which pertains to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Aquarium and Fish Tank Animals Shop) Rules, 2017. Ministry secretary C.K. Mishra said the decision was taken “to redo notification after wider consultations”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 02: Latest News