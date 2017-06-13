Government will inspect industries causing pollution: Puducherry Welfare and Labour Minister

The welfare minister said he would head a committee of officials to inspect the industries, if they were found to be source of threat to people’s health. (File/photo) The welfare minister said he would head a committee of officials to inspect the industries, if they were found to be source of threat to people’s health. (File/photo)

Puducherry Welfare and Labour Minister M Kandasamy on Tuesday said a committee under his leadership would soon inspect industries on the outskirts to check if they were adhering to statutory provisions to prevent pollution. The minister said the government will not hesitate to close industries causing environmental pollution and also posing a threat to the health of the people. He was replying to E.Theepanjaan (Cong) during question hour. Members belonging to the ruling Congress complained of “uncontrolled drawal” of underground water by some industries and also lack of steps on the part of the industries to prevent environmental pollution.

Intervening, Speaker V Vaithilingam said the Public Accounts Committee and Estimate Committee could also inspect industries causing pollution and initiate action against them.

Welcoming the speaker’s suggestion, the welfare minister said he would head a committee of officials to inspect the industries and if they were found to be source of threat to the health of the people “we will order closure of the units.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App