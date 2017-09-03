Government will complete its full term: Virbhadra Singh

CM Virbhadra Singh. (file) CM Virbhadra Singh. (file)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday rejected the BJP’s demand of having President’s rule imposed in the state, saying his government would complete its full term and assembly elections would be held on time. The assembly elections are due later this year. The chief minister told reporters in Sujanpurtira, around 25 km from Hamirpur, that the Congress will return to power as his government had ensured balanced and uniform development in the entire the state. “The BJP has the habit of demanding my resignation, but I will not oblige them.

In case, the assembly elections are held under my leadership, the Congress will form government again,” Singh said. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday rejected the BJP’s demand of having President’s rule imposed in the state, saying his government would complete its full term and assembly elections would be held on time. The assembly elections are due later this year.

The chief minister told reporters in Sujanpurtira, around 25 km from Hamirpur, that the Congress will return to power as his government had ensured balanced and uniform development in the entire the state. “The BJP has the habit of demanding my resignation, but I will not oblige them. In case, the assembly elections are held under my leadership, the Congress will form government again,” Singh said.

On distribution of tickets, he said it would be decided by the party high-command. Singh said as tickets are allotted till the last date offiling nominations, he would “open his cards at the appropriate time”. The Himachal Congress strongman said he had a long meeting with the party chief, Sonia Gandhi, recently and she listened to his suggestions.

On the Kotkai rape and murder case, Singh said he had nothing to do with those involved in the heinous crime and the CBI was doing its job and the law would take its own course. Moreover, the state government had taken timely steps for arresting the alleged culprits, he claimed, adding that the way, BJP leaders and other activists had acted was “shocking” and “against the democratic norms”.

Replying to questions on the arrest of senior police officers in the case by the CBI, Singh said everything would come out shortly and the guilty would be punished. He held out a stern warning to those trying to malign him by dragging his name the rape and murder case, saying he would file a defamation case. Singh claimed that he never interfered into the police’s functioning and in this case, too, it was he who had asked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for a CBI probe. The Nadaun incident in Hamirpur district in which a SHO was pushed twice by the local BJP MLA was “shocking”. The officer acted as per law and action would be taken against those who tried to prevent him from doing his duties, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App