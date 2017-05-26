Delhi Government widens scope of SC/ST welfare fund

Following non-expenditure of MLA Local Area Development funds — specifically in areas with concentrated SC and ST population — the Delhi government has decided to increase the variety of activities that the funds could be used for. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday said the decision will impact the activities that Delhi MLAs could take part in to utilise the welfare corpus. “There are about 5,200 blocks in Delhi where the SC and ST population is concentrated. For a long time, the government has been allotting money for the development of these blocks. In spite of this, we found that the money is not being spent. Hence, a review was conducted, which revealed a problem in the policy — that the money could only be spent on five development activities,” Sisodia said.

Previously, this welfare corpus could be spent only for building drains, roads, pavements, toilets or community centres. Under the expanded scheme, Sisodia said MLAs can now utilise the fund for “(opening of) libraries, schools, skill development centres, hostels for working women, gymnasiums and (installing) CCTV cameras, traffic lights, street lamps, benches in parks and water tankers” among others.

The decision to raise the number of activities that the funds could be spent on — from five to 27 — was decided during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

The move comes soon after the AAP government brought in Rajendra Pal Gautam as the new minister in charge of the SC/ST and Social Welfare departments.

