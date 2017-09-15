Government using tech to attain the vision of ‘New India’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Source: PTI Photo) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said the Centre is utilising technology to make people’s life comfortable and attain the vision of ‘New India’. Addressing a seminar on the occasion of Engineers’ Day at New Delhi, the minority affairs minister also hailed the country’s technocrats for being “one of the best in the world” and appreciated their efforts for making India proud.

“The government has been using the latest technology for the welfare of the poor and the weaker sections for fulfilling the vision of New India,” a statement quoted him as telling those in attendance at the event organised by The Institution of Civil Engineers.

Lauding the country’s engineers, the minister said the government has created a “vibrant and positive atmosphere” for the technocrats and other professionals to work.

He noted that a “large number” of professionals would earlier prefer to work in other countries, but are now coming back to contribute to the vision of ‘New India’.

“The government has been utilising various technologies to make people’s life more comfortable. We have filled the gap between governance and the common people through use of technology,” Naqvi said.

The minister said the government has embraced technology to put in place a transparent system and referred to direct benefit transfer (DBT), which, he said, ensures the money meant for public welfare reaches directly into people’s bank accounts.

“India is moving towards becoming a ‘digital economy’. Crores of students are getting their scholarships directly into their bank accounts though DBT,” he said.

Naqvi said engineers they have a crucial role to play as the government discharges its responsibility of providing basic amenities and infrastructure.

“They can make the people’s life easier through their innovative ideas and fulfilling the vision of New India,” he said.

The statement said India has continued to climb up in the Global Innovation Index rankings and in this year’s rankings, the country has jumped to 60th position from previous 81.

