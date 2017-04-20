Government using social media to address public grievances: Venkaiah Naidu

The drive for digital payment channels and financial inclusion will ensure direct benefit transfers to Indians and will bring them in formal financial system, Naidu said. (Representational Image) The drive for digital payment channels and financial inclusion will ensure direct benefit transfers to Indians and will bring them in formal financial system, Naidu said. (Representational Image)

The use of social media is among top priorities for the government when it comes to addressing public grievances, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday.

“Addressing public grievances through the social media is one of our top priorities. In fact, our Prime Minister has the highest number of followers on Instagram, more than the US President,” Housing and Urban Development Minister Naidu said at Mindmine Summit here.

He said the present era is an era of disruption, which is also embedded in the policy-making process of this government.

“In fact, the word disruption best suits the way our Prime Minister Narendra Modi functions. While demonetisation is a fight against corruption and to ensure digitalisation of financial transactions, GST is a revolutionary transformation implementing single tax system,” the Minister said.

The drive for digital payment channels and financial inclusion will ensure direct benefit transfers to Indians and will bring them into the formal financial system, he said.

“Twenty-eight crore bank accounts have already been opened under the financial inclusion drive,” he said.

