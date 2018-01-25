Government urges TV channels to carry President speech, Republic Day commentary feed with sign language

DD News will carry the sign language interpretation of the commentary on Republic Day parade from 9 am to 11:25 am (or till the end of ceremony) on January 26. (Amit Mehra) DD News will carry the sign language interpretation of the commentary on Republic Day parade from 9 am to 11:25 am (or till the end of ceremony) on January 26. (Amit Mehra)

The government has told TV channels that they could carry the President’s speech and the Republic Day commentary aired on Doordarshan, which will broadcast them with sign language interpretation for the benefit of differently-abled people.

In an advisory to all channels, the information and broadcasting ministry said requests have been received for facilitating access to the differently-abled people to the President’s speech and commentary of the Republic Day ceremony by carrying the telecast with sign language interpretation and English/Hindi captions.

DD Bharati will carry sign language interpretation of the President’s address to the nation from 7 pm to 7:30 pm today. DD News will carry the sign language interpretation of the commentary on Republic Day parade from 9 am to 11:25 am (or till the end of ceremony) on January 26.

The feed of DD News and DD Bharati was being made available free, the advisory said. “All TV channels interested in carrying the live telecast of the speech of President of India and Republic Day parade with commentary, may carry the signals of DD Bharati/DD News with sign language interpretation and English/Hindi closed captions for the benefit of differently-abled people and make the event accessible to them,” it said.

