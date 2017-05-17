Government trying to intimidate me: Kerala NDA vice-chairman

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala NDA vice-chairman Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday alleged that the LDF government headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to intimidate him. “An attempt is on to get me arrested,” he said in a statement at Thiruvananthapuram. Hitting out at the chief minister, he said, “Try your best to intimidate me. Many others before you have tried to do as well. But I am not and will not be cowed down.”

Chandrasekhar’s statement comes on the back of a police complaint filed by a DFYI leader in Kannur seeking action against him for allegedly spreading false reports through social media related to the killing of RSS worker Biju at Payyannur in Kannur on May 12.

The complainant wanted cases registered under Section 153 (A) of IPC (promoting enmity between two groups).

