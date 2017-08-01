Government to Supreme Court: Will decide on GM mustard by Sept

The Centre is likely to take a decision on whether to allow commercial release of genetically modified (GM) mustard by September, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday. Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha conveyed this to a bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud during the hearing of a batch of petitions by environment activists against permitting commercial cultivation of GM mustard, saying it poses health risks.

“There are larger issues and the government is looking into it. In one or one-and-a-half months, the government will take a decision,” he said. “If a decision did not happen by September-end, then it will not happen this season.” The court directed the government to place its decision on record and posted the next hearing in the second week of September.

