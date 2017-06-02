Government to set up dedicated cell to attract Russian investment

Invest India is the official investment promotion and facilitation agency set up by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). Invest India is the official investment promotion and facilitation agency set up by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

The government today said a dedicated cell would be set up within ‘Invest India’ to attract Russian investment in the country. Addressing the ‘India–Russia Business Dialogue’ Industry Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said the cell would provide hand-holding services to Russian companies who wish to enter India. Abhishek said there are investment opportunities for Russian companies in sectors such as manufacturing, including defence, shipbuilding, infrastructure development and smart cities.

“A dedicated cell would be set up within Invest India to promote Russian investment in India,” Abhishek said. India has undertaken several reforms that have helped make India a more attractive place to do business. These include reforms such as the introduction of GST, the new Bankruptcy Code, among others.

Invest India is the official investment promotion and facilitation agency set up by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). It is mandated to facilitate investments into India and acts as the first point of reference for potential investors.

