Government to set up 100 AYUSH hospitals: Minister Sripad Naik

Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy was formed on November 9, 2014, by the Modi government Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy was formed on November 9, 2014, by the Modi government

The Centre has approved proposals for setting up of 100 Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) hospitals across the country, Minister of state for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik has said.

The minister said during the last three years the Union government had approved posting of 4000 AYUSH doctors in primary health centres across the country.

“The salary is being paid by the Union government,” he told reporters here last night. He also said an AYUSH hospital equivalent to AIIMS would be opened within a month at New Delhi.

The ministry has approved setting up of two 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospitals at Theni and Tiruvannamalai districts in Tamil Nadu, he said. A total of Rs 283.6 lakh has been released out of sanctioned amount of Rs 563 crore for conservation and development for medicinal plants across Tamil Nadu, the minister added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App