Government to open museums to honour tribal freedom fighters: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government would open museums in different parts of the country to honour the contribution of tribals who fought for India’s freedom. He made the announcement after laying foundation stone for one such museum at Sadhu Bet near Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia in Narmada district. Sadhu Bet is a small island on river Narmada where the Gujarat government is building Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 182 meter tall statue.

“Some people think that India got independence because of some selected persons. Only they were showered with praises and received all the credit,” the PM said while dedicating the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Dabhoi. “In reality, many tribals sacrificed a lot while fighting numerous battles for India’s independence between 1857 to 1947. Tribals from all corners of the country fought bravely. I strongly believe that these tribals must get the respect. Future generations must know their contribution,” he said. “To honour such tribals, we want to build museums in all those states where tribals fought for independence between 1857 and 1947. Today, I got the chance to lay foundation stone for one such museum. I am confident that more such museums will be opened at other places in future,” he said.

Before addressing a large gathering here, he visited Sadhu Bet to take stock of the ongoing work on Sardar Patel’s statue. Modi exuded confidence that the ‘Statue of Unity’ will become a major tourist attraction after its completion. “As you know that it’s not in my nature to think or do anything on a small scale….That is why we had decided to build this 182 meter tall statue. Mark my words. It will become a major tourist destination, as lakhs of tourists will come here,” he said.

