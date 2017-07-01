Government to launch national database on undertrials

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is working on a national digital database of undertrials. “The data will be uploaded from the district centres. When operational, the database will make available at the push of a key information on undertrials languishing in jails across the country. This will include the date from which they have been in custody, charges against them, whether they have a lawyer — private or from the legal aid panel, the name of the lawyer,” NALSA Executive Chairman Justice Dipak Misra of the Supreme Court said here on Friday. “It will be dynamic and incorporate future arrests too,” he said.

Officials associated with the project said the data was being uploaded from the district centres, and they hoped to get the portal running in about a month.

It has also been decided to equip the recently established Legal Assistance Establishments — one-point centres where undertrials or their kin or legal representatives can view information about their cases — with video-conferencing facilities, he said.

