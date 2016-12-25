Government to launch Lucky Grahak Yojana for consumers

The government will launch a Lucky Grahak Yojana for Consumers and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana for merchants on Sunday in New Delhi. The schemes are aimed at encouraging people to move significantly towards higher usage of digital transactions through an offer of incentives. The government seeks to promote digital payment methods to encourage consumers and merchants to increasingly shift to these payment modes. The schemes will be launched with the first draw by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The winners will be selected on a daily and weekly basis under the Lucky Grahak Yojana and weekly basis under the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana respectively, leading up to April 14, 2017 when the schemes will culminate with a mega draw. The draws for these events will be taken out in 100 different cities around the country, in a ceremony accompanied by a digital payments adoption fair called DigiDhan Mela.

As part of the mela, to encourage adoption of digital payments by local residents, booths and help centers will be set up by banks and other stakeholders, where citizens can get apps downloaded and learn how to do digital transactions. The schemes will be implemented by National Payments Corporation of India. Only those transactions that take place through RuPay Cards, USSD, UPI and AEPS are eligible for these schemes.