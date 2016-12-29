Government to help more women find nursing jobs: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar PTI Photo Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar PTI Photo

Highlighting the fact that Bihar ranked next to Kerala in producing the maximum number of nurses, chief minister Nitish Kumar today said his government is strengthening infrastructure at the grassroot level so that more women get nursing jobs. Every district would have a GNM (General Nursing & Midwifery) school besides an ANM (Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery) school in every sub-division to impart nursing courses to women, Kumar told a “Chetna Sabha” at Biharsharif, headquarter of his native Nalanda district as part of his sixth leg of “Nishchay yatra”. In addition to this, each of the five new medical collegescoming up in Bihar would also have Nursing college, Kumar said.

Watch What Else Is In News?

Land has been made available for establishing these institutions, he said.

Identifying the lack of adequate educational institutionsas a major reason behind flight of students to other states,the Chief Minister said besides a GNM school, every districtwould have an engineering college, a women’s ITI and apolytechnic while all sub-divisions would have an ITI in addition to ANM school.

Kumar launched the sixth leg of his “Nishchay Yatra” from his home district of Nalanda.

Water Resources minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan, Rural Development minister Shrawan Kumar, Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and state police chief P K Thakur were present on the dais.

The yatra is aimed at taking feedback on impact of prohibition on people and preparations for implementation of “seven resolves” comprising programmes to provide electricity connection, drinking water, sewage and toilet to every household among others.

Kumar reiterated the commitment of his government to make every village a “smart village” by enhancing civic facilities so that nobody felt the urge to move out to urban centres for want of these.

He dwelt at length on the programmes like free WiFi in every college and universities, monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for two years to youths in between 20-25 to find jobs without bothering family, Rs 4 lakh interest-free loan for pursuing higher studies and 35 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs which are part of his seven resolves.

The CM harped on prohibition and counted the advantages of liquor ban in terms of improvement in environment at home and community and also reeled out figures to highlight how money saved after prohibition is being used in consumption of milk, sweets and other household items.