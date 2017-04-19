Government to frame action plan to combat antimicrobial resistance

Nadda urged all state governments to develop state-specific action plans and assured them of all possible assistance. (Representational Image) Nadda urged all state governments to develop state-specific action plans and assured them of all possible assistance. (Representational Image)

Pledging to work on “mission mode”, 11 ministries on Wednesday came together to develop an action plan to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and proposed setting up of a national authority to monitor the condition.

The 11 ministries, including health, environment, agriculture and food and public distribution, adopted the ‘Delhi Declaration’ on Wednesday and pledged to take steps to ensure strengthening of monitoring and regulatory frameworks on the use and sale of anti-microbial medicines for human and animals.

Briefing the reporters after an inter-ministerial meeting on AMR, Health Minister J P Nadda said strategies will be worked out to promote rational use of antibiotics among people, animal, food and agriculture sectors, besides curbing their use for boosting growth in animals.

“Antimicrobial resistance is a serious threat to global public health that requires action across all government sectors. Single, isolated interventions have limited impact and coordinated action is required to minimise the emergence and spread of AMR,” Nadda said.

The declaration called upon all stakeholders including the UN, WHO, FAO and other UN agencies, civil society organisations to support the development and implementation of the national and state action plans on AMR and initiating activities to raise awareness and knowledge about it.

Stating that AMR needs to be addressed comprehensively under ‘One Health Approach’, Nadda said the action plan has been prepared through extensive national consultations with various stakeholders.

“In alignment with global action plan, India’s action plan has objectives of enhancing awareness, strengthening surveillance, improving rational use of antibiotics, reducing infections and promoting research.

“In addition, India aims to support neighbouring countries in collective fight against infectious diseases,” he said.

“This is a landmark occasion. We are ready with a blueprint that meets global expectations. The challenge now is in its efficient implementation through a coordinated approach at all levels of use of antibiotics,” he added.

Nadda urged all state governments to develop state-specific action plans and assured them of all possible assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Anil Madhav Dave stated that his ministry is conscious of the AMR threat and will contribute in every possible way.

The declaration also called for investments for AMR activities, research and innovations with focus on development of new antibiotics, innovations in diagnostics and vaccines.

“Recognise that spread of AMR is negating many 20th century achievements particularly reduction in illness and death from infectious diseases and note with concern that without effective one health and other multi-sectoral cooperation and action, AMR is predicted to cause millions of death worldwide,” the declaration said.

