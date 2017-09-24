Government to focus on development, cleanliness in villages in 15-day campaign

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File Photo) Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (File Photo)

The government will launch a 15-day campaign next month to promote development and cleanliness in rural areas and has urged all MPs to spearhead it in the villages they have adopted.

The Centre will conduct the ‘Gram Samridhi Evam Swachhta’ campaign from October 1 to 15, in partnership with state governments, to give a boost to development activities in rural areas, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a letter to all MPs. He urged them to facilitate various programmes at the panchayat level for “holistic development” of villages.

The campaign will focus on educating villagers about hygiene and cleanliness through self-help groups, anganwadi centres and schools, and conducting training programmes. The minister asked the MPs to emphasise on complete immunisation of children and special programmes to reduce the dropout rate among girl students.

Orientation programmes and job fairs should also be organised to inform the rural youth about the opportunities available, he said. Tomar also suggested administering a pledge to villagers to make their surroundings open-defecation free. “Members should also initiate the drive to clean the village and remove encroachments,” the letter reads.

They have also been urged to review the status of activities proposed under the village development plan and discuss them and their implementation at gram sabha meetings. Special attention has been given to conducting training programmes on food processing, organic farming, and horticulture. The minister also recommended creating awareness about government schemes “through camps, cultural activities, and house-to-house campaigns”.

