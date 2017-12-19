Government to conduct nationwide survey on the impact of drug abuse, alcoholism

Thaawar Chand Gehlot said the number of people turning up at de-addiction centres indicated that the number of addicts was increasing. (File Photo) Thaawar Chand Gehlot said the number of people turning up at de-addiction centres indicated that the number of addicts was increasing. (File Photo)

With no reliable data available on the spate of drug abuse and alcoholism, the government has undertaken a national survey on the issue that is likely to be published in March, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to supplementaries, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot said Rs 21 crore worth of funds have been allocated for the survey. He said the number of people turning up at de-addiction centres indicated that the number of addicts was increasing as also the fact that more and more people were being cured.

In his written submission, the minister said the last national survey on the extent, pattern and trend of drug abuse was carried out in 2000-01. The report, which was published in 2004, had said that an estimated 7.32 crore persons were “users” of alcohol and drugs. Of these, 87 lakh used cannabis, 20 used opiates and 6.25 crore used alcohol.

The survey covered only 40,697 males within the age group of 12-60 years. The survey did not provide state-level data. A rapid survey in Punjab and Manipur was also carried out in 2015, Gehlot said.

