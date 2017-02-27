Government to blame for threats to student: AAP

Delhi University student and Kargil martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur. Delhi University student and Kargil martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur.

The Modi government is to blame for the rape and death threats given to a Delhi University student who took on the ABVP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Monday. AAP leader Atishi Marlena asked why Delhi Police did not take immediate action against ABVP activists who she said attacked students, teachers as well as journalists at Ramjas College here on February 22. Subsequently, Gurmehar Kaur, a student of Lady Shri Ram College, launched an online campaign against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS student wing. In no time, she received rape and death threats, forcing her to complain on Monday to the Delhi Commission for Women, which has taken up the matter with Delhi Police.

“It is clear that the government is culpable,” Marlena told the media. She added that “ABVP goondaism” had gone up in campuses across the country since the Modi government took office.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed online those who issued threats to others. “This ABVP goondagirdi is both in the real and the online world.”

Marlena accused ABVP activists of attacking students, lecturers and journalists outside Ramjas College and even threatening police officers — all on camera.

Yet, she said, no action was taken against the ABVP members.

AAP legislator Alka Lamba, a former Delhi University student leader, said she had never seen such thuggery in the campus during her time.

“Today the ABVP people have taken law into their own hands.”

Earlier, AAP leader Ashutosh demanded to know why no BJP or RSS leader had condemned those who threatened student Kaur.