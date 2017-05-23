Government supports Indian Army’s ‘preemptive’ actions across LoC: Arun Jaitley

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley’s response come after the Army on Tuesday said it had launched “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting “some damage”. (File) Defence Minister Arun Jaitley’s response come after the Army on Tuesday said it had launched “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting “some damage”. (File)

The government on Tuesday came out in support of the Army’s action against Pakistani posts along the LOC involved in aiding infiltration of terrorists into India, saying such measures are needed for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said the Army is taking such “preemptive” and “measured” actions to counter terrorism in the Kashmir Valley.

#IndianArmy is taking preemptive & measured actions to counter terrorism in valley & disengage Pak posts across LoC supporting infiltration — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2017

His response came after the Army on Tuesday said it had launched “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting “some damage”.

“Government supports the actions of Indian Army across LoC. Such actions are needed to ensure peace in J&K,” Jaitley tweeted.

Government supports the actions of #IndianArmy across LoC. Such actions are needed to ensure peace in J&K. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2017

“Indian Army is taking preemptive and measured actions to counter terrorism in valley and disengage Pak posts across LoC supporting infiltration,” he said on Twitter.

The Army also released a video of the military action which showed some structures in a forested area crumbling in a heap under the impact of repeated shelling.

The Indian Army did not give much operational details of the retributive assault across the Line of Control (LoC) against Pakistan Army positions in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir which were “aiding” infiltration.

However, sources in the force said the strike was carried out on May 9, nine days after two Indian security personnel were beheaded by Pakistan’s Border Action Team.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now