Govt should set similar guidelines for airline crew: Ravindra Gaikwad

A day after the Centre announced new norms for unruly airline passengers, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad called for similar guidelines for the airline crew regarding their treatment of passengers. Speaking to PTI the Sena MP on Saturday said, “There should be similar framework and set of rules for the airline crew as well on how to treat and address the requirements of passengers.” The government’s ‘national no-fly’, which was released on Friday, came in the wake of a row between Gaikwad and an Air India employee, that led to the former being banned from flying.

“As a member of Parliament, I am aware of the number of complaints raised against Air India’s crew, and the litigations where the staff have been accused of ignoring passengers or being unruly,” Gaikwad told PTI, “Hardly any action is initiated against its crew. If rules have to be formed, there should be equally stringent rules for the crew members as well.”

“There are some guidelines already existing and updating it is a routine procedure. I think the (Civil Aviation) ministry has deliberately announced it to remind people about the entire episode,” Gaikwad also told PTI, after the announcement was made.

Under the latest guidelines, there are three categories of unruly behaviour; misdemeanour including disruptive behaviour, physically abusive behaviour and life-threatening behaviour. The first level of offense will result in a flying ban for three months, the second, six months, and the last, two years or more. Inviting feedback, the government has left the draft norms in the public domain for a month, after which the final policy will be released. The norms pertains to domestic carriers, but may be followed by international ones as well.

While releasing the draft list, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Friday had said India is the first country to have such a list based on safety.

