Government set to bring new act to fast-track mega projects: Devendra Fadnavis

To plug the shortcomings in the current laws that work as deterrent in expediting the mega projects, the state government has decided to bring a new act. The decision was taken at the meeting where more than 15 mega projects were reviewed by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis said, “We are studying various models, including Singapore, where they have provisions in the act to facilitate smooth execution of the mega projects.”

He noted that once the project gets all the clearances from the concerned authorities at the Centre and state, there should be no reason for its delay.

The projects which will benefit from the new act include Rs 12,000 crore coastal roads, cluster of metro projects, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), International Navi Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Mumbai Samrudhhi Corridor, irrigation projects, among others.

Fadnavis also warned the bureaucrats to display human approach when tackling with villagers or farmers to discuss the land acquisition. He said, “The wielding of lathis or force was not required as government is against coercive tactics.” Asked about the status of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samrudhhi Corridor, Fandavis said, “Almost 96 per cent of the land acquisition is smooth.”

