Delhi government seeks action against senior officers of two hospitals

The Delhi government has sought suspension of the casualty medical officer of the Chacha Nehru hospital and disciplinary action against its director over “grave negligence” in connection with the case of rape of a minor in a school, Health minister Satyendra Jain said today.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school in Shahdara in east Delhi on Saturday, according to police. In another case related to the the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in northwest Delhi, the government has sought removal of the medical superintendent of a city-run hospital, days after a woman employee accused him of sexual harassment. Jain said the city government has written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal in connection with the two cases.

“The Delhi government has recommended suspension of the casualty medical officer of the Chacha Nehru super specialty hospital and disciplinary action against its director,” he told reporters. The Minister said he has also directed the DGHS to inquire into the incident. The preliminary report with the aforementioned recommendations was submitted today, he said. “The casualty medical officer did not follow the laid down norms or protocols pertaining to a victim of rape,” Jain alleged. The victim should have been treated in the hospital itself and should not have been referred to LNJP Hospital, he said.

However, LNJP Hospital treated the victim well and she was released the next morning, the minister said. “Even while referring, a CATS ambulance should have been used and a woman doctor or an attendant should have accompanied the victim. “There was grave negligence on the part of the casualty medical officer and the director,” he said. The accused, Vikas (40), was arrested last night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Nupur Prasad said.

The incident came a day after a seven-year-old boy’s throat was slit allegedly by a bus conductor of a Gurgaon school for allegedly resisting sexual assault — an incident that sent shock waves across the country. In the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital case, the government has sought the action, saying, the acused, “acted against” the CCS (Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

According to the complainant, a senior medical officer, the doctor used to call her inside his room and have vulgar conversations. He also tried to touch her inappropriately. A case was registered against accused Surinder Pal on Friday, police said yesterday, adding that he is on the run. The woman, however, video-graphed the act and submitted the same to the police as a proof to her claims, police said.

