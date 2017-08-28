Jan Dhan Yojana, other govt schemes have given ‘wings to millions of aspirations’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

As Jan Dhan Yojana, a government social security scheme, completed three years of implementation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the success of social security measures introduced by his government. He said the government has given “wings to millions of aspirations” through these schemes that aim to usher qualitative transfromation in the lives of the poor and marginalised.

Marking the completion of three years of Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Modi tweeted “Today, Jan Dhan Yojana completes 3 years. I congratulate the crores of people, particularly the poor, who benefitted from this initiative.”

Today, Jan Dhan Yojana completes 3 years. I congratulate the crores of people, particularly the poor, who benefitted from this initiative. pic.twitter.com/rV3wpc7Zi4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017

“Jan Dhan Revolution is a historic movement to bring the poor, downtrodden and marginalised into the financial mainstream,” he said. “Through Jan Dhan Yojana, social security schemes, MUDRA & Stand-Up India, we have given wings to millions of aspirations.”

Through Jan Dhan Yojana, social security schemes, MUDRA & stand up India, we have given wings to millions of aspirations. #JanDhanRevolution — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017

Our efforts to bring a qualitative & transformative change in the lives of the poor & marginalised continue with immense vigour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017

The Prime Minister had on Sunday said 30 crore new families have got bank accounts under the Jan Dhan scheme in which a deposit of almost Rs 65,000 crore has been made. He had also expressed his happiness over the success of the scheme, saying he felt “a great sense of fulfillment that within three years, the last man on the fringes of the society has become a part of the mainstream economy of the country.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd