Government schemes have touched every household in Goa: Laxmikant Parsekar

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar Sunday said benefits of the Government-backed schemes have touched every household in the State, which he claimed has happened for the first time under any administration. “The BJP-led Government has touched every household through its schemes during the last five years,” Parsekar said addressing a meeting in Cortalim constituency near Panaji.

“There won’t be a single person who has not reaped benefit of the schemes launched by the State Government. We have reached every household through our initiatives like Grih Adhar, Ladli Lakshmi and Dayanand Social Security Scheme.” The Chief Minister said the schemes have benefitted even those who are supporting Congress or other parties.

“I am not ready to listen (to any argument) that the Government has done nothing on the development front. This is the first Government which has reached to every household with its schemes and everyone is reaping their benefits,” he added.

Citing an example, the CM said the BJP-led Government, after assuming power in 2012, abolished VAT (value-added tax) on petrol, bringing down its prices by as much as Rs 11 per litre.

“At present, petrol costs Rs 59 a litre in Goa, while in neighbouring States it is Rs 75 a litre, which means on purchase of every litre of the fuel, the State Government is repaying Rs 15 to the consumer.

“Every time you fill petrol, you are saving money. This is due to an initiative of the Government which has promised it will not allow petrol price to cross Rs 60 per litre mark. We have kept the promise,” Parsekar said.

Maintaining the Government is funding all its schemes from the State exchequer, Parsekar questioned why earlier Governments could not do the same.