Government revokes TRS MLA’s citizenship as he holds a German passport

Ramesh Chennamaneni (File Photo) Ramesh Chennamaneni (File Photo)

The Union Home Ministry has revoked the citizenship of Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni after it found that he holds a German passport. Chennamaneni, the MLA from Vemulawada in Telangana’s Karimnagar, had obtained Indian citizenship by submitting “fake documents” and was elected thrice to the Assembly, according to allegation made by a political rival. Chennamaneni has said he has given up his German citizenship.

In 2009, Vemulawada A Srinivas of the Congress, who later joined the BJP, alleged that Chennamaneni had submitted false citizenship documents while filing nominations. Srinivas filed a petition in the high court in 2009 which on August 13, 2013, pronounced that he held dual citizenship and was ineligible to contest any election. There is no provision for dual citizenship in India. According to the Representation of the People Act, no person who is not an Indian citizen is eligible to contest or vote in any election. The ministry’s move brings Chennamaneni’s status as an MLA under a cloud.

Chennamaneni appealed in the Supreme Court which stayed the high court verdict and on August 11 last year directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to scrutinise the issue and take a decision. However, as the ministry did not take a decision, Chennamaneni approached the apex court, which gave a week to the ministry to take action.

A home ministry official said the citizenship of Chennamaneni was cancelled after a court directed investigation found he is a German national.

Chennamaneni was first elected to the Assembly of undivided Andhra Pradesh on a Telugu Desam Party ticket in 2009. Later, he switched to the TRS, resigned his seat and contested and won from the same constituency as a TRS candidate in a 2010 bypoll. In 2013, the Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed his election. Chennamaneni then approached the apex court and obtained the stay. While the stay order was in operation, he contested the 2014 Assembly election and won again.

Chennamaneni, when asked about the move, said: “There are certain technical grounds under which citizenship has been cancelled but I will give all information and appeal for a review…. I have already given up my German citizenship. I have 30 days before being barred as MLA.” Sources in the Telangana Legislative Assembly Secretariat said the House will take a decision only after seeing the outcome of Ramesh’s appeal to the home ministry.

Chennamaneni had migrated to Germany in 1993, married a German and after getting citizenship there, he renounced his Indian citizenship. Ramesh maintains that he returned to India in 2009 and applied for Indian citizenship again, which was granted on February 3, 2009.

“It is a conspiracy against me by my political rivals,’’ he said.

